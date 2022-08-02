International money transfer from the United States
Send money online to over 170 countries around the world starting at $1.99**
Fast and hassle-free
Trusted by over 10M customers
Global 24/7 support
10 506 125 happy customers trust Paysend
Don’t take our word for it. Check out what our customers have to say about their experience:
Get the Paysend app today
Download the Paysend app on the App Store or Google Play to send money and track your transfers anytime, anywhere.
Paysend Benefits
Global coverage
We transfer money to over 170 countries, and regularly add new ones to our platform.
Fixed fee
We display the currency exchange rate, transfer fee and receivable amount before you make the transfer.
Simple transfer methods
Send your money the way that suits you – using bank cards & accounts, or simply using a mobile number.
Close to real time processing
Transfers are sent in real time, but it could take up to 3 business days depending on your recipient’s bank’s processing times.
Bank-level security
All money transfers are certified by Visa, Mastercard, China UnionPay, the FCA, and are PCI DSS certified.
Global 24/7 support
Money never sleeps, and neither do we. We’re here to help at any time of the day.
Supported Countries
We deliver money to over 170 countries worldwide.